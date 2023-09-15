Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,331,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,497 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,327,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,006,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 648,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Invitae to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.80 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 161.92% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

