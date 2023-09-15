Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IRDM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.07 and a beta of 1.03. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -346.67%.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $59,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,202,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 258.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after buying an additional 501,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 486,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

