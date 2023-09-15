iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.45 and last traded at C$16.41. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

