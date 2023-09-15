iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.53 and last traded at C$25.51. Approximately 40,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 70,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.50.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.69.

