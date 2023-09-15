iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

