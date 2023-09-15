iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First Hawaiian Bank’s Largest Position

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,499 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 23.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.22% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $724,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $689,000. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of IVV opened at $452.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.