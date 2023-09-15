iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $347.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

