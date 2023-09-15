iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Virginia National Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Virginia National Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. 37,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

