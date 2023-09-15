iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) is Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up 2.0% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $112.49.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

