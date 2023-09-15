iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.