iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Decreased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 358,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

