iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

