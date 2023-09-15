iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Trading Up 0%

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$50.11 and last traded at C$50.11. Approximately 15,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 32,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.10.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.09.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

