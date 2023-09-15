iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.