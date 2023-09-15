Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $10,875.60 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 171 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $10,875.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.01 million. Itron had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Itron by 240.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

