J Bryant Kirkland III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 450,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,429.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $365.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vector Group by 148.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

