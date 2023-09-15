J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.93.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $126.25 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,465 shares of company stock worth $5,919,283 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,740,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

