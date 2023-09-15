Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
