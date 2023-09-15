Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 402.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,146.88%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.