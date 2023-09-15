Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 394.7% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:JPXGY opened at $8.76 on Friday. Japan Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.
About Japan Exchange Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Exchange Group
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Institutions and Insiders Are Gobbling Up Shares of HASI
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Investors Betting On Triple-Digit Sales Growth At Las Vegas Sands
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Reasons Why AMD Might Breakout Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.