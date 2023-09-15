Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $24.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRSH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.

FRSH stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $377,104.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $115,307.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,340. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. WestBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after buying an additional 2,747,839 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in Freshworks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after buying an additional 1,275,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after buying an additional 8,120,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

