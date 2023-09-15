Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. Joint had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 2.81%. Joint updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $9.69 on Friday. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,916.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,644,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,565,693.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 846,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JYNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Joint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.
