Jonathan Lee Kelly Acquires 2,000 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $10,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,319.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, July 24th, Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 2,020 shares of Culp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $11,029.20.

CULP opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a report on Saturday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

