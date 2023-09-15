Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after purchasing an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 618,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after purchasing an additional 318,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $156.30 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

