JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Price Target to GBX 218

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 223 ($2.79) to GBX 218 ($2.73) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PHLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.75) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Monday, July 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.63) target price on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of Petershill Partners stock opened at GBX 156.60 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. Petershill Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 142 ($1.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 222 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,660.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130,000.00%.

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £73,800 ($92,353.90). 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

