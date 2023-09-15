JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 235 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 152.20 ($1.90).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 225.80 ($2.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,126.50, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 190.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.36.

In other news, insider Wendy Mars bought 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,819.16 ($2,276.51). In related news, insider Angela Strank acquired 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £9,905.70 ($12,396.07). Also, insider Wendy Mars acquired 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £1,819.16 ($2,276.51). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 19,724 shares of company stock worth $3,586,971. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

