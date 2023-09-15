JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $46.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

