JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. 26,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 304.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

