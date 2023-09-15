JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 677,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,019,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 121,905 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,755,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 74,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

