JUNO Trading 59.3% Higher Over Last Week (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000787 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded 59.3% higher against the dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $16.52 million and $220,688.60 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

