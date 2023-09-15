K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNTNF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
