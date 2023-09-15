Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Director Acquires $17,940.00 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Gehl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,750.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of KEQU opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $19.15.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.53%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
