Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Director Acquires $17,940.00 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Gehl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,750.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KEQU opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

