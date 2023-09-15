Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Down 5.7%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.13). Approximately 20,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 44,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.44).

Keystone Law Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 421.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 447.87. The firm has a market cap of £151.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Keystone Law Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. This is a positive change from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $10.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.46%. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,619.05%.

Insider Activity

About Keystone Law Group

In related news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.38), for a total transaction of £12,900 ($16,143.16). Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

