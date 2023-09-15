Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.23.

KRC opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

