Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading Down 3.1%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.09. 4,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 81,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 667,284 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

Featured Stories

