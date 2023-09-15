Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the August 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Komatsu Price Performance

KMTUY stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Komatsu will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

