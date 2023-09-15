Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Leafly by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Leafly by 701.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192,837 shares during the last quarter.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLYW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Leafly has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

