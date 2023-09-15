Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Lifted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $26.48 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.