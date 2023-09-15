LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 85,680 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,680 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $184.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

