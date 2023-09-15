Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LNW. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LNW stock opened at $78.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.84. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $78.64.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 81.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.7% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Light & Wonder by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.