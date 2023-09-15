Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,117 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after buying an additional 6,003,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,803.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,767,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,081,000 after buying an additional 4,719,318 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

