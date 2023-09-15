Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.