Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,280 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $276.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.11. The company has a market capitalization of $876.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

