Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 450 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 2.0 %

DRI opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

