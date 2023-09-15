Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 29,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

