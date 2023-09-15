L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Cut to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L’Oréal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $85.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $97.64.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

