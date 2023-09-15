L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Cut to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L’Oréal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LRLCY
L’Oréal Trading Up 1.1 %
L’Oréal Company Profile
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.