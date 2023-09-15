Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 296.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 346,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.