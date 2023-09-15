Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $76.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
