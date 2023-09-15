Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 201,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,859,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $45.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

