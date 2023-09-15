Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $156.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average is $125.88. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $157.99.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

