Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

